LONDON Oct 22 The European Central Bank should
have the authority to regulate all 6,000 banks in the euro zone,
European Central Bank Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on
Monday.
While the central bank would only deal with the large
international institutions directly and guide national
regulators on smaller banks, the ECB should nevertheless have
the authority to regulate smaller ones as well, Constancio told
a committee of Britain's upper house in parliament on Monday.
"From the start we have been in favour that from a legal
point of view the ECB would be given legal authority over all
the banks," he said.
Germany wants to maintain the oversight over its cooperative
and savings banks, saying the ECB should focus on the big
players.
European Union leaders have agreed to allow the European
Central Bank to supervise banks from next year, but questions
remain about how the process will work, which lenders will be
involved and whether those in trouble can be
helped.
Constancio said he welcomed the agreement, though he said it
meant that banks could not be directly recapitalised with
European funds before 2014.