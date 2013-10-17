LONDON Oct 17 The European Union could end up
imposing tighter supervision over U.S. lenders if the United
States pursues plans to impose extra capital rules on foreign
banks, the EU's financial services chief said on Thursday.
The EU is annoyed with U.S. plans to impose tougher capital
and liqudity requirements on foreign lenders, a step the bloc
says is unfair.
"I don't want to be forced to do the same as the Americans,"
Michel Barnier told reporters on the sidelines of a British
Bankers' Association conference.
"My objective is to find agreement with the Americans on
foreign banks. My mindset is not one of threats but my objective
is to find a free and fair banking relationshiop. If we don't
find such an agreement, we will end up having to do the same
thing," Barnier added.