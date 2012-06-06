BRUSSELS, June 6 The European commissioner in
charge of financial regulation, Michel Barnier, called on
Wednesday for serious consideration of the use of the euro
zone's permanent rescue scheme, the European Stability
Mechanism, to directly recapitalise banks in Spain.
"If you are asking: will the European Stability Mechanism
intervene to recapitalise Spanish banks directly, well you know
it's not possible, not today," Barnier said, answering questions
from journalists at a news conference.
"Though, as Olli Rehn has said, that's a possibility which
must be seriously considered for the future," he said, referring
to the EU's economic and monetary affairs commissioner.