* To propose another banking law in October
* Barnier wants financial services in EU-US trade pact
By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 12 The European Union's financial
services chief intensified criticism of Britain's push for an
effective veto on EU rulemaking, saying it would cripple a
market for nearly half the country's exports.
Michel Barnier urged Britain, which plans a referendum on
its membership of the EU in 2017, to stay in the bloc as a "pick
and mix" single market is not possible.
Britain worries that as euro zone countries form a banking
union, it is being overruled on rules like caps on banker
bonuses and a financial transaction tax which could harm one of
its most important economic sectors.
Some UK lawmakers want rulemaking in financial services
"repatriated" or given back to national governments or for
countries to be able to veto rules.
Barnier said this would not be not possible.
"I've heard some people suggest that financial services
should be repatriated. It's the wrong cause to fight for,"
Barnier said during a visit to London.
Britain has a "strong voice" and depends on the EU to sell
products and it was why 40 percent of new financial institutions
chose London as their base in the past seven years, he said.
"Repatriating full policy responsibility for financial
services would mean leaving the single market as a whole and de
facto the EU," Barnier said.
A national veto on EU regulation would spell the end of the
single market for everyone, said Barnier, who also met Mark
Carney, new governor of the Bank of England to discuss
regulation.
MORE RULES
Barnier will propose in October a law to implement ideas put
forward in a review of bank structures earlier this year by
Finnish central bank governor Erkki Liikanen.
It will impose Europe-wide consistency after Germany and
France announced national initiatives to curb bank risks. "We
need to go further in separating risks in banks," Barnier said.
His term as a commissioner ends next year and his other
remaining proposals include draft laws on money market funds and
regulating benchmarks, both due in September.
Next week he visits Washington and to try and persuade the
administration to include financial services in a proposed
EU-U.S. trade pact, a move the United States has so far
rejected.
Europe will have a better chance of persuading America if it
speaks with one voice in financial services, Barnier said.
He faces pressure from the United States to take a tougher
line on banks by speeding up the introduction of a leverage
ratio or curb on lending as a proportion of capital.
