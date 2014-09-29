By Huw Jones
| LONDON, Sept 29
LONDON, Sept 29 The European Union is not trying
to weaken the City of London, which will be in pole position to
shape a new EU capital markets union, the bloc's outgoing
financial services chief said on Monday.
Michel Barnier steps down at the end of October after a
frantic five-year stint during which more than 40 new financial
laws were approved, some of which Britain is challenging in the
EU's top court.
He told an audience in the City - London's financial
district - that Brussels has "no interest in undermining the UK"
or London's place as the bloc's biggest financial centre.
Instead it wants to integrate the 28-country single market
further by creating a capital markets union to boost share
listings and private investments to improve the effectiveness of
non-bank financing for the economy.
"Given the UK's position as home to Europe's largest capital
market, it is obvious that it should play a central position in
this game," Barnier said.
"This will be one very important project that my successor
will want to drive forward," Barnier said.
Incoming European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
has put the creation of a capital markets union at the core of
his programme to revive the EU economy and chose a Briton,
Jonathan Hill, to succeed Barnier.
Barnier, once dubbed in the British press as the most
dangerous man in Europe because of his influence over the UK
financial sector, sought to soothe concerns that a euro zone
banking union would sideline Britain.
From November the European Central Bank will supervise top
lenders in the single currency area but Barnier said safeguards
have been introduced to stop non euro zone states being outvoted
on banking rules.
"But we need to be vigilant in keeping that delicate balance
between the interests of countries both inside and outside of
the euro area," Barnier said.
Echoing comments from Hill, Barnier said that setting the
new rules to avoid a repeat of the 2007-09 financial crisis,
which forced taxpayers to shore up banks, was only the first
half of the game in Europe.
"Nobody should be spending millions on advisors' fees just
to find loopholes so that 'business as usual' can continue,"
Barnier said.
"Enforcing them is the vital second half... There is no
'business as usual'. Enhanced supervision and regulation is the
new normal."
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Susan Thomas)