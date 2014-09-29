(Corrects spelling of name to Woolf in last two paragraphs)
* Barnier urges UK to shape capital markets union
* Wants stronger voice to defend financial stability
* Sees non-euro zone country joining banking union
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 29 The European Union is not trying
to weaken the City of London, which will be in pole position to
shape a new EU capital markets union, the bloc's outgoing
financial services chief said on Monday.
Michel Barnier steps down at the end of October after a
frantic five-year stint during which more than 40 new financial
laws were approved, some of which Britain is challenging in the
EU's top court.
He told an audience in the City - London's financial
district which accounts for 37 percent of the EU's wholesale
financial market - that Brussels has "no interest in undermining
the UK" or London's place as the bloc's top financial centre.
Instead it wants to further integrate the 28-country single
market by creating a capital markets union to boost share
listings and private investments and improve the effectiveness
of non-bank financing for the economy.
"Given the UK's position as home to Europe's largest capital
market, it is obvious that it should play a central position in
this game," Barnier said. "This will be one very important
project that my successor will want to drive forward."
Incoming European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
has put the creation of a capital markets union at the core of
his programme to revive the EU economy and chose a Briton,
Jonathan Hill, to succeed Barnier.
Barnier, once dubbed in the British press as the most
dangerous man in Europe because of his influence over the UK
financial sector, sought to soothe concerns that a euro zone
banking union would sideline Britain.
From November the European Central Bank will supervise top
lenders in the single currency area but Barnier said safeguards
have been introduced to stop non-euro zone states being outvoted
on banking rules.
"But we need to be vigilant in keeping that delicate balance
between the interests of countries both inside and outside of
the euro area," Barnier said.
NEW RULES
Barnier said he could see a non-euro zone country joining
the banking union to underpin the stability of its banks.
Former Bank of England Deputy Governor Rachel Lomax said
there were no technical reasons stopping Britain joining the
supervisory side of the banking union.
Echoing comments from Hill, Barnier said that setting the
new rules to avoid a repeat of the 2007-09 financial crisis,
which forced taxpayers to shore up banks, was only the first
half of the game in Europe.
"Nobody should be spending millions on advisors' fees just
to find loopholes so that 'business as usual' can continue,"
Barnier said. "Enforcing them is the vital second half ... There
is no 'business as usual'. Enhanced supervision and regulation
is the new normal."
Asked to comment on concerns over the impact of escalating
U.S. fines on EU banks for misconduct, Barnier said the bloc
needed a common voice to protect financial stability.
"I think that it will be useful and even necessary for the
Europeans together to think about how to defend European
financial stability against any kind of threats ... and to make
sure that European rules are respected by everybody," he said.
"I think the capacity to react or to defend is not clear and
strong enough today."
Britain goes to the polls next year with the Conservatives
and upstart rival UKIP vying for the eurosceptic vote, promising
either a pullout from the EU or a referendum on membership.
City of London Lord Mayor Fiona Woolf said EU membership is
one of the "open secrets" of UK success and if it left it would
still have to apply EU rules but without a seat at the table.
"Red tape must not be allowed to shackle business
competitiveness. We need to allow the regulatory reforms to bed
in and to assess their impact," Woolf told the event.
