BRUSSELS, July 12 Europe needs a central finance
minister answerable to national parliaments and EU lawmakers to
pave the way for closer integration, a top EU official said on
Thursday.
The bloc should also merge the posts of the head of the EU's
executive, the European Commission, and that of the President of
the European Council, who hosts leaders' meetings, said Michel
Barnier, the EU commissioner responsible for the single market
and regulation.
The call comes as the 17 states using the euro seek to forge
closer bonds to reassure investors about the currency's future.
But while this drive is set to give the European Commission
wider powers to monitor euro zone state spending, countries
remain protective of their national sovereignty and would resist
such a centralisation of power.
"My conviction is that we should have an EU finance
minister, subject to strong democratic control from the European
Parliament and national parliaments," Barnier said in the text
of a speech delivered in Washington.
Barnier's suggestions are designed to address criticism that
integration in Europe, including the drive for closer economic
ties in the euro zone, comes at the cost of citizens being able
to determine how the bloc is run.
In a document prepared ahead of last month's summit of euro
zone leaders, officials mapped out a strategy for deeper fiscal
union that envisages a treasury for the single currency.
"At some point in the future, I also believe that we should
combine the role of the President of the European Commission and
the President of the European Council," he said.
Barnier has previously suggested that the role, which he has
termed the President of the European Union, could be initially
appointed by an assembly of national parliaments and the
European Parliament and later be directly elected by citizens.
The European Commission is the executive arm of the EU.
Neither its commissioners nor its president, Jose Manuel
Barroso, are elected. It has wide powers, such as drafting law.
The President of the European Council, Herman Van Rompuy, is
also not elected. He is influential as he chairs meetings of
leaders and brokers compromise between countries on policy.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)