* Defends euro bond discussion
* ECB has to remain independent
* Open to EU treaty revision for more integration, not
division
By Axel Bugge
ESTORIL, Portugal, Nov 25 Europe has still
not found a solution to its sovereign debt crisis that would
restore investor confidence, European Commission President Jose
Manuel Barroso said on Friday, advocating greater integration as
the way to move forward.
"The truth is, that so far there is no response to the
sovereign (debt) crisis that restores confidence to investors,"
Barroso told journalists on the fringes of a conference in
Portugal. "As long as that does not happen we will have very
serious problems and debates in Europe."
Asked about the role of the European Central Bank, which
many economists say has to adopt a role of lender of last resort
to resolve the crisis, Barroso said the bank had to remain
independent.
"I can say that in the Commission, we always respected the
independence of the European Central Bank, it is essential to
have an independent central bank which is not subject to
political pressure," he said.
Germany has strongly resisted any suggestions that the
central bank act as lender of last resort for indebted countries
or carry out so-called 'quantitative easing' like the U.S.
Federal Reserve and Bank of England have done to support their
economies.
"We have confidence that the European Central Bank will
carry out its role as it has done so far," Barroso said.
Barroso defended the Commission's proposal, launched this
week, on the issue of joint euro bonds as one possible solution
to the crisis, which has been opposed by Germany.
On Wednesday, the Commission, the EU's executive
arm, proposed intrusive laws to ensure budgets of euro zone
countries do not break European Union rules and that their
borrowing falls, which, once in place, could lead to joint debt
issuance.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said it was
"extraordinarily inappropriate" for the European Commission to
make proposals for joint bond issuance at this stage, but
Barroso did not see Germany's stance as a major problem.
"Germany's position as far as I know, is that euro bonds can
be considered when there is greater integration and discipline
in the euro zone, so we are not that far apart," Barroso said.
"We though it was the time to launch the discussion. We, in
the Commission, have the duty to launch and propose ideas and
afterwards, obviously, it is up to member states to adopt them
or not."
Merkel said this week that changing the European treaty to
pave the way for closer European integration was vital to
solving the debt crisis and restoring investor confidence.
Barroso said the Commission was open to the idea of revising
European treaties to find a solution to the crisis but any
changes should only be carried out in order to deepen
integration.
"The European Commission is open to treaty revision if it is
to reinforce and to give greater governance and more integration
in the euro zone, and not to divide Europe," he said.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Susan Fenton)