PARIS Nov 11 European Commission President Jose
Manuel Barroso called France's 2014 budget "satisfactory" on
Monday, but said the euro zone's second-largest economy still
needed to do more to reduce unemployment.
France is seeking to maintain its deficit reduction pledges
to the European Union despite a sovereign credit rating
downgrade by Standard & Poor's last week that underlined fears
the government will fail to push through structural reforms.
"The budget presented by France this year is satisfactory
overall, in our opinion," Barroso told LCI television during an
hour-long interview.
His comments came in advance of a meeting in Brussels on
Friday in which the Commission plans to appraise France's
budgetary plans.
The European Commission has urged Paris to make bolder
reforms in return for granting it an extra two years to bring
its public deficit within the EU target of 3 percent of output.
Although France says it plans to meet that target by 2015,
the Commission has forecast the French deficit to be 3.7 percent
of output in 2015.
"This is a prediction, if other measures aren't proposed and
taken," Barroso said. "We think this (forecast) could change.
France has to do more to reduce its problem of unemployment,
which is the biggest problem in many countries."
Unemployment is stuck at around 11 percent, and Socialist
President Francois Hollande has vowed to reverse its rise by the
end of the year, a pledge most economists deem unlikely.
France has already been stripped of its top-grade triple-A
status by all three major rating agencies, but S&P was the first
to downgrade it for a second time, warning that economic reforms
of the past year were not sufficient to lift growth.
Hampering reform is the unpopularity of Socialist President
Francois Hollande, who faces intense resistance to tax hikes and
was recently forced to back down on applying a tax on trucking,
in the face of violent protests.
Two polls published on Monday showed Hollande's popularity
ratings at around 22 percent, below any previous head of state
in the 55 years of France's Fifth Republic.
The Commission has said more needs to be done to revive
growth beyond a modest reform enacted by Hollande's government
to add flexibility to the labour market and a review of its
generous pension system.
"I am confident France will face its difficulties," Barroso
said. "I think there has been some progress on certain reforms,
not only the labour market. What I have to do ... is to
encourage them more."
(Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)