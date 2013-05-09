* Progress so far on banking union limited
* Variable lending rates are holding back business
BRUSSELS May 9 A European banking union is a
priority, as financial fragmentation and variable lending
conditions threaten a return to growth, European Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday.
Nearly a year after EU leaders pledged to commit to a
banking union to stave off any repeat of the European Union's
debt and financial crisis, progress is limited.
Dominant EU power Germany has raised doubts about its
feasibility, although, together with France, it has promised
progress by the end of next month.
Speaking in Florence, Italy, Barroso said financial
fragmentation and lending conditions for small and medium-sized
firms posed "a very serious obstacle to growth".
"Looking at the lending surveys, we see that the problem is
not only demand, but also very much the divergence of lending
spreads that are related less to the intrinsic quality of
borrowers and more to their geographical location," he said,
according to a copy of his speech released in Brussels.
"The Commission will support all efforts to address this
issue of financial fragmentation and improve lending capacity,"
he said, adding that banking union was "a priority on which we
should not lose the momentum".
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Toby Chopra)