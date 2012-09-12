* Commission president calls for sweeping integration in
Europe
* Barroso wants creation of "federation of nation states"
* Move would require more changes to EU treaty
* EU must pool sovereignty to compete in modern age, Barroso
says
By Claire Davenport
STRASBOURG, France, Sept 12 The president of the
European Commission called on Wednesday for the European Union
to be turned into a 'federation of nation states' in a sweeping
demand for countries to surrender more sovereignty and move
towards full integration.
In a speech to the European Parliament, the head of the
bloc's executive, President Jose Manuel Barroso, said he was not
calling for a European "superstate", but said the EU would
always be less than the sum of its parts unless the union was
deepened.
"Let's not be afraid of the words: We will need to move
towards a federation of nation states. This is our political
horizon. This is what must guide our work in the years to come,"
he said in his annual 'state of the union' address.
"A democratic federation of nation states that can tackle
our common problems, through the sharing of sovereignty in a way
that each country and its citizens are better equipped to
control their own destiny."
While there may be enthusiasm in some European capitals for
such a move, it is a vision that is likely to rankle in
countries such as Britain, where there is strong opposition to
the idea of more powers being devolved to Brussels.
With concerns already deep about a two-speed Europe between
those countries with better growth prospects and those that are
growing barely at all, and tensions between the 17 countries in
the euro zone and the 10 others that do not use the single
currency, a drive towards a federal Europe could lead to more
complex divisions across the continent.
In the mid 2000s, an effort to draw up a constitution for
the EU was ultimately defeated after voters in several
traditionally pro-European states rejected it in referendums.
Barroso said that in an age of globalisation, the EU would
struggle to compete unless it was prepared to pool its
sovereignty and act as one.
"I said a federation of nation states because in these
turbulent times, we should not leave the defence of the nation
just to the nationalists and populists," he said. "I believe in
a Europe where people are proud of their nations but also proud
to be European."
Some members of the European Parliament, including committed
pro-Europeans such as former Belgian prime minister Guy
Verhofstadt, immediately spoke out against Barroso's call,
saying the EU needed to deepen the structure already in place,
not become a federation of nation states.
Barroso said his vision would require another overhaul of
the EU's treaty - the fundamental set of laws that govern how
the European Union is managed. Changing the EU treaty has
happened in the past, but it is a complex and lengthy process
that often raises tensions among member states.
Barroso, a former Portuguese prime minister who has led the
European Commission since 2004, said his office would flesh out
proposals for the future shape of the EU, including the legal
changes required to become a federation, before mid-2014.
In the meantime, he called for "broad debate" across Europe
and its citizens about how the continent planned to recast
itself and what attributes it would need to compete with its
major trading partners such as China and the United States deep
into the 21st century.
"Many will say that this is too ambitious, that it is not
realistic," he said. "But let me ask you this -- is it realistic
to go on like we have been doing? Is it realistic to see more
than 50 percent of young people without jobs in some of our
member states?
"The realistic way forward is the way that makes us stronger
and more united. Realism is to put our ambition at the level of
our challenges."