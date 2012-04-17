* Watchdog to investigate EU response to new evidence
* Some insecticides blamed for reducing bee numbers
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, April 17 The European Union's top
watchdog launched an investigation on Tuesday into whether the
EU's executive has taken sufficient account of new scientific
evidence on the link between certain pesticides and bee deaths.
The United Nations has estimated that a third of all
plant-based foods eaten by humans are dependent on bee
pollination, but bee numbers in Europe and elsewhere have fallen
rapidly in recent years, and scientists have been at a loss to
identify the cause.
Some blame the decline on the use of pesticides, and in
particular on a widely used class of insecticides called
neonicotinoids - nicotine-like chemicals used to protect various
crops from locusts, aphids and other pests.
Last month, two scientific studies showed that even low
doses of neonicotinoids could harm bumblebees and honeybees,
interfering with their homing systems and increasing the chance
of individual bees dying while away from the hive.
European Union Ombudsman P. Nikiforos Diamandou said he had
opened an investigation after a complaint from the Austrian
Ombudsman Board, who said the European Commission had failed to
take account of the new evidence on the role of neonicotinoids
in bee mortality.
"In its view, the Commission should take new scientific
evidence into account and take appropriate measures, such as
reviewing the authorisation of relevant substances," said a
statement from the EU Ombudsman's office.
Four neonicotinoids are currently authorised for use in the
EU, although several countries including Germany have banned
their use in treating seeds after accidental releases resulted
in substantial bee deaths.
One of the authorised substances - imidacloprid - is among
the most widely used insecticides in the world and is
manufactured chiefly by Bayer's CropScience unit.
The ombudsman has asked the Commission to submit an opinion
in the investigation by June 30, after which it will issue a
report. Recommendations by the ombudsman are non-binding but are
usually followed by the EU's institutions.
On Tuesday, the Commission said it had already asked the
European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) to carry out a full review of
all neonicotinoid insecticides by April 30 and that it would
take appropriate measures based on the findings.
The EU executive has been working on the issue of bee health
for 20 years, but there could be new elements to consider in
terms of the role of neonicotinoids in bee mortality, a
spokesman said.
An online petition calling on politicians in the European
Union and the United States to ban the use of neonicotinoids has
so far received more than a million signatures.