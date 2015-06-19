(Adds details)

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, June 19 State-owned Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) has offered concessions in a bid to settle European Union antitrust charges that it blocks rivals in the Bulgarian wholesale power market, the European Commission said on Friday.

Last year, the EU executive accused BEH of preventing traders from freely re-selling electricity purchased from the company and that it also imposed territorial curbs on the traders.

The Commission said such behaviour breached EU antitrust laws, putting BEH at risk of a fine up to 10 percent of its revenues if found guilty of wrongdoing.

"To address the Commission's concerns, BEH has offered to set up an independent power exchange in Bulgaria and to ensure the liquidity of the day-ahead market on that exchange," the EU competition authority said.

The Commission said third parties have a month to provide feedback on BEH's concessions before it decides whether to accept them. Such a decision would mean no fine for BEH nor a finding of wrongdoing. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Julia Fioretti and Jane Merriman)