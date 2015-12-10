BRUSSELS Dec 10 European Union antitrust
regulators on Thursday accepted an offer from state-owned
Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) to open up the Balkan country's
wholesale electricity market.
"BEH has committed to offer certain volumes of electricity
on an independently-operated day-ahead market on a newly-created
power exchange in Bulgaria," the European Commission said in a
statement.
The offer came following a three-year investigation which
led to EU charges that BEH had prevented traders from freely
re-selling electricity bought from the company and that it also
set territorial curbs on the traders.
The Commission said such behaviour breached EU antitrust
laws, putting BEH at risk of a fine up to 10 percent of its
revenues if found guilty of wrongdoing.
Bulgaria will hold the first test trading session of its
newly created day-ahead power exchange on Friday and plans to
have it fully operational as of next year.
BEH has teamed up with European power market Nord Pool Spot
to set up the exchange. It has promised Brussels it will
transfer control of the ownership of the exchange to the
Bulgarian finance ministry to ensure its independence.
BEH will also provide liquidity to the power exchange for
five years. The volumes will be put up for sale in the day-ahead
market, with a maximum price based on the marginal costs of
BEH's production subsidiaries.
The Commission said it was satisfied with these commitments.
"They will make it easier to trade electricity, improve
price transparency on the market and promote the integration of
the Bulgarian wholesale electricity market with neighbouring
countries' markets," the Commission said.
