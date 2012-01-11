* EU executive says Belgium, Poland have taken effective
action
* Commission says Hungary progress not sufficient
BRUSSELS Jan 11 Belgium and Poland have
taken effective measures to reduce their budget deficits for
2012, the European Commission said on Wednesday, following its
earlier warning that the two countries were not on track to meet
their targets.
The EU's executive was critical, however, of Hungary, which
it said had not made sufficient progress in tackling its
excessive deficit.
"Belgium, Cyprus, Malta and Poland - the other countries
that were at risk of not meeting their deadlines of 2011 or 2012
to correct their excessive deficit - have taken effective
action," the Commission said in a statement.
Belgium's government agreed on Friday it would freeze 1.3
billion euros in addition to 11.3 billion euros of savings
already planned.
It is aiming to cut its deficit to 2.8 percent of gross
domestic product in 2012, below the EU limit of 3 percent, from
an estimated 4.2 percent last year.
Earlier this month Poland's Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski
said his country would stick to the goal of reducing its deficit
in 2012 to below 3 percent of gross domestic product.
In a letter to European Commissioner Olli Rehn, Rostowski
wrote that despite the euro zone crisis and its possible
spillover effects, Warsaw is on track to cut its budget gap to
below 3 percent of GDP.
Rehn, the EU's economic and monetary affairs chief, had
warned in November that Poland was among five European Union
states at risk of breaching fiscal rules in 2012.
(Reporting By Ben Deighton and John O'Donnell)