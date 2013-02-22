EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
PARIS Feb 22 The European Commission wants to conclude its probe into the fixing of lending benchmarks Euribor and Libor this year and has offered several banks under suspicion the possibility of a settlement to avoid fines, sources familiar with the investigation said.
A bank suspected of rigging a benchmark could settle the case against it by committing to change the procedures for making its contribution, for example, said the sources.
If the banks were to agree to such a settlement, it would allow the EU's antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia to wrap up his investigation as soon as this year.
"Almunia wants decisions on the cases by the end of the year," said one of the sources. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, writing by John O'Donnell)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has