* ESMA would not become sole regulator of top benchmarks
* Latest draft also scraps tough liability provisions
* Possibility of mandatory contributions maintained
* EU's Barnier to publish final draft on Sept. 18
(Adds more detail, background)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 11 The latest draft of a EU law on
regulation of market benchmarks such as Libor for interest rates
has ditched a plan to centralise daily supervision under a body
based in Paris, a European Commission document showed.
Banks are likely to be relieved that draft also no longer
calls for an administrator of a benchmark, and any contributor
to it, to be liable to any user for any loss suffered for
failing to comply with the European Union law.
The draft - which also applies to benchmarks in commodities
markets - was written by Michel Barnier, the financial services
chief of the EU's executive Commission, and is due to be
published on Sept. 18.
It is part of the bloc's response to three banks so far
being fined for the rigging of Libor - the London Interbank
Offered Rate - which is used to price products from home loans
to credit cards worth $300 trillion.
In an earlier draft leaked in June, so-called critical
benchmarks like Libor or commodities that are widely used across
the 28-country bloc would have been supervised by the European
Securities and Markets Authority, or ESMA, in Paris.
The idea annoyed Britain where most important benchmarks are
based.
COLLEGES OF SUPERVISORS
The latest draft, seen by Reuters on Wednesday, backtracks
on that proposal, saying "for critical benchmarks colleges of
supervisors should be formed to enhance the exchange of
information and ensure uniform authorisation and supervision".
This refers to setting up a group comprising national
supervisors from countries where a benchmark is widely used,
meeting to take joint decisions on authorisation and supervision
of its compilation and use.
"The home supervisor will be doing the day-to-day
supervision but there is an emergency brake to take this
supervision up to a European level," one EU official said.
When a first draft of the law was leaked in June, Sharon
Bowles, the British Liberal chairman of the European
Parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee called the
core role for ESMA "intrusive".
The latest text, which could yet be changed before being
published next Wednesday, also appears to widen its scope to
cover benchmarks that measure investment fund performance.
Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays along
with Swiss bank UBS, have been fined a total of $2.6
billion since last year over the rigging of Libor.
Libor is calculated based on quotes supplied from a range of
banks. The latest draft maintains an earlier proposal to force
banks and others to contribute quotes for the compilation of a
"critical" benchmark like Libor if at least 20 percent of
contributors have pulled out in any year.
Regulators have become worried that several banks have
withdrawn from panels that supply quotes for compiling Libor and
Euribor, the continental European counterpart rate.
The latest draft still allows for some judgement to be used
when compiling benchmarks "in the absence of sufficient
transaction data".
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has called for
Libor to be scrapped and replaced with a benchmark only based on
market transactions but Britain has argued that markets
sometimes freeze up, as they did in the financial crisis.
The European Parliament and EU member states will have to
approve the draft before it become law, a process that typically
involves changes and compromises.
(Additional reporting by John O'Donnell in Brussels; Editing by
Tommy Wilkes and Anthony Barker)