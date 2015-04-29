BRUSSELS, April 29 European beer, wine and
spirits makers should inform consumers about the amount of
calories in their drinks via clear labelling, EU lawmakers said
on Wednesday.
Most foods and drinks are subject to legislation mandating
labels with nutritional and ingredient information, but
alcoholic drinks are exempt.
The European Parliament voted in favour of a resolution
calling on the European Commission, which typically initiates EU
law, to prepare new legislation by next year at the latest that
would extend such labelling to alcohol.
Firms already have to signal clearly the alcohol level of
their beverages and the Commission says it is preparing a report
on how calories might also be labelled, although there is no
clear date for adoption of this report.
European consumers organisation BEUC said that, with Europe
facing an obesity crisis, calorie content labelling for alcohol
was a necessity.
"When people think of calorific drinks, softs drinks spring
to mind. But a single large glass of wine contains as many
calories as a chocolate bar," BEUC Director General Monique
Goyens said in a statement.
"The paradox of alcohol being exempt from calorie and
ingredient labelling that is mandatory for soft drinks is
unjustifiable."
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Crispian Balmer)