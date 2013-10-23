* Provisional duties already in place
* Final duties to be in place from end-November
* Argentina plans to challenge decision at WTO
* Indonesia expects industry to appeal against EU duties
BRUSSELS, Oct 23 European Union member states
agreed to impose punitive duties on biodiesel imported from
Argentina and Indonesia, which are accused of selling it into
the bloc at unfairly low prices, according to diplomats.
A majority of the EU members on Tuesday backed the European
Commission's view that producers in the two countries were
dumping - selling at below fair market or cost price.
The European Commission has proposed duties of between 217
and 246 euros ($300-$340) per tonne on biodiesel imports from
Argentina and of between 122 to 179 euros a tonne on imports
from Indonesia, figures seen by Reuters showed.
Imports are already subject to provisional tariffs, imposed
in May. The definitive duties, which are slightly higher, should
be in place by the end of November after further procedural
steps.
Argentina is the world's biggest biodiesel exporter, and the
two countries represent 90 percent of EU biodiesel imports.
Their share of the EU market rose to 22 percent in 2011 from 9
percent in 2009.
Biodiesel is mostly made from rapeseed oil in Europe. Palm
oil is favoured in Asia and soybean oil in the Americas.
The companies set to be hit by the duties on exports from
Argentina include agribusinesses Bunge Ltd and Louis
Dreyfus Commodities, which face duties of 217 and 239
euros per tonne, respectively.
"Finally this unjust measure, which arises from an erroneous
calculation, becomes definitive. The only thing this does is
cause harm to Argentina and the European consumer, who is going
to pay for more expensive fuel," Luis Zubizarreta, president of
Argentina's Biofuels Chamber (Carbio), told Reuters.
In order to calculate the cost of producing the biofuel, the
EU incorrectly used international prices for soy oil, the main
ingredient for the fuel in Argentina, instead of using local
prices which are much lower, according to Zubizarreta.
In a recent statement, Carbio said the duties would cost
Argentina more than $1 billion in lost sales to the EU this
year.
Argentina is preparing to take the European Union to the
World Trade Organisation to challenge the punitive duties, say
people familiar with the matter.
Argentina has already launched a WTO challenge against EU
rules for importing biodiesel, and the EU went to the
Geneva-based trade body last December to claim that Argentine
import restrictions are illegal.
Indonesia's biodiesel companies were likely to appeal
against the EU imposing permanent duties, said trade ministry
official Oke Nurwan, and the government would help them.
"The government will facilitate and assist the biodiesel
companies in any effort to drop the duty," said Nurwan. "If the
EU definitely imposes dumping duties for Indonesian biodiesel
then the Indonesian producers will appeal to the European Court.
"If they fail to get fair treatment at the European Court,
then we will take the case to the WTO."
About 90 percent of Indonesia's biodiesel exports of 1.5
million kl last year went to the European Union.
Industry body the Indonesian Biofuel Producers' Association
could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, but has
previously said any subsidies received were only for domestic
use and not exports.