BRUSSELS, Sept 17 The EU energy and climate
commissioners on Monday confirmed they planned to limit
crop-based biofuels to 5 percent of total energy consumption and
said they were not pushing for biofuels that would compete with
food.
"It is wrong to believe that we are pushing food-based
biofuels. In our upcoming proposal for new legislation, we do
exactly the contrary: we limit them to the current consumption
level, that is 5 percent up to 2020," Climate Commissioner
Connie Hedegaard and Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said
in a joint statement.
Reuters reported last week the European Union would impose a
limit on the use of crop-based biofuels.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)