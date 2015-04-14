* Green politicians voted against the compromise
* Makers of new-style biofuels say compromise too weak
* Formal EU parliament backing seen as done deal
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, April 14 EU politicians backed a deal
on Tuesday to limit the amount of crop-based biofuel that can be
used in the transport sector, drawing a line under years of
debate over a fuel source criticised for doing more harm than
good.
Green campaigners and representatives of a new generation of
biofuels complained that the deal did not go far enough, but
said that it nonetheless marked recognition that the European
Union must look beyond using food for fuel.
Tuesday's vote in the European Parliament's Environment
Committee endorsed a compromise agreed at the start of this
month to limit the amount of crop-based biofuels to 7 percent.
The accord still needs the backing of the full parliament, but
that is seen as a formality.
The current law requires EU member states to ensure that
renewable sources account for at least 10 percent of energy in
transport by 2020.
Since that target was set, scientific research has shown
many crop-based biofuels, such as those from maize and rapeseed,
can cause damage. Apart from driving up food prices, using
farmland to produce biofuels adds to pressure to free up land
through deforestation, which can result in increased greenhouse
gas emissions.
Those seeking to promote a new generation of advanced
biofuels made from seaweed or waste favoured a tighter limit on
traditional biofuels.
But member states held out for 7 percent and those who have
invested in biofuels made from crops said too low a cap would
put jobs at risk.
Although the Environment Committee on Tuesday backed the
compromise, Green politicians voted against it. They said a 7
percent cap was too high and called on the European Union to
shun the use of food crops for fuel altogether.
Novozymes, which supplies enzymes for the
production of conventional and advanced ethanol, said the
compromise lacked ambition and did not provide sufficient
incentives to encourage a new generation of non-food-based
biofuels.
"I fear other regions (of the world) once again, because
they have more boldness and ambition, will take the lead by
creating the political certainty we need," Sebastian Soderberg,
a vice president at Novozymes, told Reuters by telephone.
Industry body ePURE, which represents the bioethanol lobby,
said the deal was too weak, but at least marked "a first step"
to providing some certainty for the industry in the European
Union.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Crispian Balmer)