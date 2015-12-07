BRUSSELS Dec 7 The European Commission said on Monday it had opened a formal antitrust investigation to assess whether three ethanol producers have manipulated ethanol benchmarks published by a price reporting agency.

The companies concerned are Abengoa SA of Spain, Alcogroup SA of Belgium and Lantmännen ek for of Sweden, together with their relevant subsidiaries. They produce, distribute and trade ethanol. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)