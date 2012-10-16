* Penalties for biofuels' indirect emissions removed
* New limit on use of crop-based biofuels remains
* Commission to formally present draft rules Wednesday
BRUSSELS, Oct 16 The European Commission has
watered down proposals to reduce the indirect climate impact of
biofuels, but is sticking to a strict new limit on the amount of
food crops that can be used to make fuel, EU sources said on
Tuesday.
The late changes mean that fuel suppliers will not, as
originally planned, be held accountable for the indirect
emissions biofuels cause by displacing food production into new
areas, resulting in forest clearance and peatland draining -
known in EU jargon as ILUC factors.
"The 5 percent limit is still in, but the ILUC factors are
now purely for reporting purposes and not part of the
sustainability accounting rules for biofuels," one EU source
involved in the discussions said.
The plan to limit the use of crop-based biofuels to 5
percent of total EU transport energy demand by 2020 represents a
virtual halving of the EU's existing goal for a 10 percent share
of renewables in transport by the end of the decade.
A Commission source, who also spoke on condition of
anonymity, confirmed that the proposed indirect land use change
(ILUC) emission factors for biofuels made from cereals, sugars
and oilseeds would carry no legislative weight.
As a result, fuel suppliers will be free to continue
blending biodiesel made from rapeseed, palm oil and soybeans
into their fuels and claiming credit for cutting emissions,
despite EU scientific studies showing that overall emissions
from biodiesel are higher than fossil fuel.
The change is a victory for European biodiesel producers,
who had said the Commission's original proposal would wipe out
their industry practically overnight.
But the move could harm ethanol producers, who had been
expected to increase dramatically their share of the EU biofuel
market from a current 20 percent, at the expense of dominant
biodiesel.
The Commission will formally present its proposals on
Wednesday, after which the rules must be jointly agreed by EU
governments and lawmakers in a process that could take up to two
years.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)