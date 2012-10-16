* Penalties for biofuels' indirect emissions removed
* New limit on use of crop-based biofuels remains
* Commission to formally present draft rules Wednesday
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Oct 16 The European Commission has
watered down proposals to reduce the indirect climate impact of
biofuels, but is sticking to a strict new limit on the amount of
food crops that can be used to make fuel, draft legislation
showed.
The late changes mean that fuel suppliers will not, as
originally planned, be held accountable for the indirect
emissions biofuels cause by displacing food production into new
areas, resulting in forest clearance and peatland draining known
in EU jargon as ILUC.
"The 5 percent limit is still in, but the ILUC factors are
now purely for reporting purposes and not part of the
sustainability accounting rules for biofuels," one EU source
involved in the discussions said.
The plan to limit use of crop-based biofuels to 5 percent of
total EU transport energy demand by 2020 represents a virtual
halving of the bloc's current goal, which mandates a 10 percent
share of renewables in transport by the end of the decade.
"The share of energy from biofuels produced from cereal and
other starch rich crops, sugars and oil crops shall be no more
than 5 percent... of the final consumption of energy in
transport in 2020," said the draft legislation, seen by Reuters.
A Commission source, who also spoke on condition of
anonymity, confirmed that the proposed indirect land use change
(ILUC) emission factors for biofuels made from cereals, sugars
and oilseeds would carry no legal weight.
As a result, fuel suppliers will be free to continue
blending biodiesel made from rapeseed, palm oil and soybeans
into their fuels and claiming credit for cutting emissions,
despite EU scientific studies showing that overall emissions
from biodiesel are higher than from fossil fuel.
Figures in the proposals show that ILUC emissions linked to
biodiesel from oilseeds are more than four times higher than
those for ethanol made from cereals or sugar.
BOOST FOR BIODIESEL
The changes are a victory for European biodiesel producers
who said the Commission's original proposal would have wiped out
their industry practically overnight, and who have complained
that the scientific models underpinning ILUC calculations are
too uncertain.
But the move could harm ethanol producers, who had been
expected to increase their share of the EU biofuel market from
20 percent currently, at the expense of dominant biodiesel.
"I don't know what the Commission is thinking," said Rob
Vierhout, secretary general of EU bioethanol lobby ePURE. "What
will happen is people will walk away from Europe and invest
their money somewhere else, because there is no future for the
biofuel industry in Europe anymore."
Campaigners who blame biofuels for taking food out of
people's mouths for little environmental benefit also criticised
the much-delayed proposals.
"We've waited two years, and what we've ended up with is an
ILUC proposal from the Commission without any ILUC in it," said
Laura Sullivan, European Advocacy Coordinator for anti-poverty
campaigners Action Aid.
"With this proposal, European citizens will have no
guarantee that the biofuels they put in their cars are actually
better for the climate," said Nusa Urbancic, fuels campaigner
with green transport campaigners T&E.
The Commission will formally present its proposals on
Wednesday, after which the rules must be jointly agreed by EU
governments and lawmakers in a process that could take up to two
years.
