* Parliament votes to raise 5 pct cap proposed by Commission
* Limit would still hurt crop-based biofuel producers
* Rules must still be jointly finalised with EU governments
By Claire Davenport
STRASBOURG, Sept 11 The European Parliament has
voted to limit the use of fuels made from food crops because of
fears that biofuels can push up grain prices or damage the
climate, further undermining the once booming industry.
Lawmakers voting in Strasbourg on Wednesday set a ceiling on
the use of such fuels at 6 percent of overall transport fuel
demand in the European Union in 2020.
Although slightly higher than the 5 percent cap proposed by
the European Commission in October, it deals a blow to EU
biofuel producers by effectively preventing them from increasing
current output.
In 2009, the bloc set a target for a 10 percent share of
renewable energy in transport, with almost all of it to come
from so-called first generation crop-based fuels.
Biofuels, such as ethanol made from sugar or biodiesel from
rapeseed, are blended with conventional transport fuels and
added to vehicle fuel tanks. They were originally intended to
reduce transport carbon emissions and cut Europe's dependence on
imported oil.
But faced with claims that Europe's thirst for biofuels was
driving up global food prices, and scientific evidence that some
biofuels are more harmful to the climate than even conventional
fossil fuels, the Commission was forced into a rethink.
"We can't stick with a policy that has such a negative
effect on the countries of the south and on food prices. At the
end of the day, the parliament has voted in favour of an
acceptable limit," French Liberal MEP Corrine Lepage, who led
the parliamentary debate, said after the vote.
With first generation biofuel consumption already at around
5 percent of total EU transport demand, and with almost enough
installed production capacity meet the 10 percent target, a
limit of 5 or 6 percent would call time on the once booming
industry and force some existing plants to close.
Lawmakers backed an amendment that would force energy
companies from 2020 to take account of the indirect emissions
caused by crop-based biofuels, which increase overall demand for
land and, as a result, encourage rainforest clearance or
draining peatland.
That would effectively ban the use of biodiesel from oil
crops such as rapeseed, palm and soy, which according to the
EU's scientific models are more damaging than conventional
diesel when their overall impact on the environment is taken
into account.
The biodiesel industry says the scientific models used in
the studies are highly uncertain and based on flawed
assumptions.
ALGAE AND WASTE
In order to try to make up the shortfall created by the cap
on first-generation fuels, the parliament said the EU should set
a new 2.5 percent sub-target for the use of advanced, non-crop
fuels made from algae or agricultural waste in 2020.
A coalition of industry and environmental groups - including
the European Climate Foundation and Danish advanced biofuel
producer Dong Energy - have said that full
sustainable use of agricultural and forestry waste could supply
13 percent of EU road transport fuel by 2020.
"This potential will only be realised if EU biofuel and
related industries are given investment certainty and a stable
policy framework by the European Parliament and Council," the
group said in a statement.
One aspect of the vote that offered a glimmer of hope to the
biofuel industry was that lawmakers demanded further talks about
the rules before opening negotiations with EU countries to
finalise them.
With EU governments yet to finalise their common position,
talks on the proposals look likely to extend into next year. If
they are not concluded by April, European Parliament elections
scheduled for the following month could push back the law until
2015.
(Writing by Charlie Dunmore, editing by Veronica Brown and
William Hardy)