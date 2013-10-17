* Failure to agree means likely pause until 2015
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Oct 17 EU lawmakers deferred on
Wednesday plans to curb the use of fuels made from food crops,
providing a reprieve for some in the bio-energy industry, but
raising the risk of higher grain prices in the future.
The decision brakes for now a policy U-turn from the
European Commission, the EU executive, which had said certain
kinds of biofuels had to be limited after earlier encouraging
them.
But on Wednesday, the European Parliament's environment
committee failed to give the go-ahead for EU negotiators to
begin work on a legal text to implement the cap, making it
unlikely anything can be agreed before 2015.
The proposal has divided EU member states and industry.
Those involved in turning food crops into fuel, known as
first-generation biofuels, argued more time and more hard
evidence was needed before a policy shift.
"Any change to the current legislative framework requires
solid and verifiable scientific evidence," agricultural and
biofuel organisations, including the European Biodiesel Board
and bioethanol lobby ePURE, said in a letter to lawmakers.
Environmentalists and those working on an advanced
generation of biodiesel and bioethanol made from algae or waste
had urged a quick decision.
Delay is now likely to be long because the European
Parliament has elections next year and a new set of
Commissioners will be appointed creating a legislative hiatus.
"This is bad news for industry and investors who need
clarity," Kare Riis Nielsen, director of European affairs at
Danish firm Novozymes, said in a statement.
"Ongoing regulatory uncertainty is jeopardising all the
parallel EU efforts to attract much needed investments in
innovative renewable energy technologies, including in advanced
biofuels."
Novozymes makes enzymes used in creating advanced biofuels,
which do not pose the problems of the first generation, but have
so far failed to attract enough investment.
LONG SAGA
In 2009, the European Union set a target for a 10 percent
share of renewable energy in transport, with almost all of it to
come from first generation crop-based fuels.
Use of first generation biofuel is already roughly 5 percent
and almost enough production capacity has been installed to meet
the 10 percent target, so the proposed cap could have forced
plant closures.
Biofuels, such as ethanol made from sugar or biodiesel from
rapeseed, are blended with conventional transport fuels and
added to vehicle fuel tanks. They were meant to reduce transport
carbon emissions and cut Europe's dependence on imported oil.
But evidence began to emerge that Europe's thirst for
biofuels was inflating global food prices and that some biofuels
were even more harmful to the climate than fossil fuels.
The problem is that crops such as rapeseed oil, palm oil
from Malaysia or soyoil from the Americas, can displace food
production into new areas, forcing forest clearance and the
draining of peat land, as well as adding to food prices.
