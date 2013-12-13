* Consumers have no protections in virtual currencies
* EBA studying whether sector needs regulating
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Dec 13 People using Bitcoins are on
their own when it comes to losses, the European Union's banking
watchdog said on Friday in a formal warning to consumers on the
risks of using unregulated online currencies.
The European Banking Authority said there was no protection
or compensation for people whose "digital wallets" are hacked, a
transfer of virtual money goes wrong or a platform is shut.
The warning follows similar announcements from the Bank of
France and the Chinese central bank.
The EBA stopped short of telling consumers not to use online
currency markets but said if they end up out of pocket there
won't be a safety net like the compensation given to deposit
holders when a mainstream EU bank goes bust.
"Currently, no specific regulatory protections exist in the
EU that would protect consumers from financial losses if a
platform that exchanges or holds virtual currencies fails or
goes out of business," EBA said in a statement.
Bitcoin is not backed by any central bank or government, or
by physical assets. Its value depends on people's confidence in
the currency.
It has been gaining acceptance by the general public and
investment community but has yet to become an accepted form of
payment on websites of major retailers such as Amazon.com
.
"Cases have been reported of consumers losing significant
amounts of virtual currency, with little prospect of having it
returned. Also, when using virtual currency for commercial
transactions, consumers are not protected by any refund rights
under EU law," said the EBA.
The watchdog has been studying virtual currencies for three
months and is still considering whether they can or ought to be
regulated. It has powers to ban them, though questions remain
over how this could be done in practice.
There are about 100 virtual currencies, with new ones
appearing every week. Bitcoin is by far the best known.
The price of the bitcoin rose above $1,000 last month for
the first time, extending a 400 percent surge in less than a
month and fuelling concerns of a bubble.
EU regulatory officials doubt such published estimates as
the currency and the platforms that trade it are not regulated.
Some platforms have been closed down amid concerns there
could be a risk of money laundering, leaving those who held
money on them nursing temporary or permanent losses.
The EBA said there could also be potential tax liabilities
for users of virtual currencies.