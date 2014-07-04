By Huw Jones
LONDON, July 4
LONDON, July 4 Banks in the European Union
should stop offering customer accounts in virtual currencies
like bitcoins until regulatory safeguards are in place, the
bloc's banking watchdog said on Friday.
Bitcoin, the best known of the 200 or so computer-generated
currencies, started circulating in 2009, and acceptance has been
growing as more merchants allow customers to pay for goods and
services in the currency.
Virtual currencies, which unlike conventional money are not
backed by a central bank or government, have come under scrutiny
after Tokyo-based exchange Mt. Gox went bankrupt in February
after losing an estimated $650 million worth of customer
bitcoins.
The European Banking Authority (EBA) in a study published on
Friday proposed a new regulatory framework along with the advice
to banks to steer clear of virtual currencies until rules are in
place.
"This immediate response will 'shield' regulated financial
services from virtual currency schemes, and will mitigate those
risks that arise from the interaction between virtual currency
schemes and regulated financial services," EBA said.
The advice to banks would still allow financial firms to
maintain a current account relationship with businesses active
in virtual currencies, it added.
Among the new rules it wants to see in place is a
requirement for the currency exchanges to hold capital so that
if they go bust as in the case of Mt. Gox, there are resources
to cushion customers.
The EBA study identifies more than 70 risks to users, market
participants and to the financial system such as
money-laundering and other financial crimes from using virtual
currencies in an unregulated market.
The watchdog is particularly alarmed at how a group of
so-called miners - who unlock new bitcoins online - have taken
control of the currency, allowing them to block transactions if
they want to.
The EBA said rules are needed so that when a virtual
currency scheme is created, it cannot be changed at a whim just
because someone has enough computer power.
It is also concerned that miners, payers and payees can
remain anonymous, while IT security cannot be guaranteed and the
financial viability of some market participants remains
uncertain.
Rules were also needed on how virtual currencies are
operated, ensure that customer money is kept separate, and
require the setting up of bodies that are accountable for each
virtual currency, the EBA said.
"Based on this assessment, the EBA is of the view that a
regulatory approach to address these risks would require a
substantial body of regulation," the watchdog said.
EBA said daily transactions in virtual currencies has never
exceeded 100,000 globally compared with 295 million conventional
payments a day in Europe alone.
It will be up to the EU's executive body, the European
Commission, to propose draft rules that would need approval from
the bloc's member states and European Parliament.
Given that such steps would take time, the EBA decided an
immediate response. Banking regulators from all 28 EU states
have approved the EBA advice.
So far there is no coordinated, global approach to
regulating virtual currencies, making the EBA plans the first
comprehensive approach. No country has given virtual currencies
legal tender status.
