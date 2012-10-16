LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - The European Union (Aaa/AAA/AAA) has sent a request for proposals (RFP) to banks for its upcoming bond issue, confirmed bank sources.

The deadline for proposals is Wednesday, said one SSA syndicate official who received the request.

He added that the EU stipulated it is aiming to raise EUR3bn and that all proposals had to maintain the EU's 12.5-year average maturity target across its debt portfolio.

(Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Philip Wright)