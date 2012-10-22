(Recasts, adds background, funding history)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - Triple A rated European Union has started to market a 15-year bond issue as it looks to round off 2012 funding programmes for Ireland and Portugal.

The 27 member state entity has picked lead banks BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis and UBS for the euro-denominated bond.

Banks have set initial price thoughts at mid-swaps plus high 30s.

Proceeds will be used under the EFSM EU Regulation in connection with the EU/IMF aid package to Ireland and Portugal, said one bank managing the deal.

The EU has raised EUR12.8bn for the EFSM funding programme in 2012, and has EUR3bn left to do in one or more transactions from mid October, states the EU's investor presentation.

Its last fundraising exercise was a EUR2.3bn long 15-year bond, maturing April 2028, priced at mid-swaps plus 68bp back in June via Barclays, Credit Suisse, DZ Bank and Morgan Stanley.

That bond is currently trading 1.2bp wider intraday, bid at mid-swaps plus 30.5bp, according to Tradeweb data.

At those levels the new bond, even with a slightly shorter maturity of November 2027, still looks to offer a handsome new issue premium to potential investors.

Order books are expected to open tomorrow morning on the new deal, said a bank managing the process. (Reporting By John Geddie, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)