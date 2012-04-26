LONDON, April 26 (IFR) - The European Union, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has drawn demand in excess of EUR7bn for its no-grow EUR2.7bn 10-year bond within an hour of books opening, banks managing the deal said on Thursday.

Lead managers Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale have tightened guidance to mid-swaps plus 56-57bp from an initial guidance plus 58bp, after sounding out investors at mid-swaps plus 60bp area on Wednesday.

At the tightened guidance the bond offers a new issue premium of 3-4bp, one SSA syndicate official close to the transaction said.

Books closed at 0805 GMT. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison and Josie Cox, IFR Markets, editing by Alex Chambers)