LONDON Nov 19 European Union rules for companies raising funds on markets will be changed in a bid to increase liquidity in corporate bond markets, a draft EU law seen by Reuters said.

The 28-country bloc wants to encourage companies to turn to stock and bond markets for cash to grow their business and ease the continent's heavy reliance on banks.

As part of its "capital markets union" project, the bloc is revamping its rules on what companies should include in mandatory prospectuses for investors.

The draft law said the favourable treatment granted by current rules to non-equity securities such as corporate bonds with a denomination per unit of 100,000 euros or above, have created distortions in European bond markets.

A significant share of bonds issued by investment-grade companies were inaccessible to a wide range of investors, the draft law said.

"The regulation therefore removes the incentives to issue debt securities in large denominations with a view to removing one of the identified barriers to secondary liquidity on European bond markets," the draft law says.

Policymakers are worried about declining liquidity in bond markets, seen as contributing to volatility.

Banks have blamed tougher capital rules on their trading books for putting many of them off holding bonds to offer investors.

The draft law envisages an annual 'universal registration document' for frequent issuers, which should result in cost reductions for companies that raise funds on markets frequently.

"Recourse to the proposed universal registration document intends to shorten prospectus approvals, once the opportunity to raise capital presents itself from currently 10 to 5 working days," the document added.

The draft law is due to be formally proposed by the European Commission in coming months and could be subject to change before then. It would need approval from the European Parliament and EU states to become law.

It said issuers whose securities are already listed on markets should be able to benefit from lighter rules for secondary issuances.

"In addition, a new optional 'question and answer' format is expected to help small and medium sized enterprises in drawing up their own prospectus, thus saving considerable legal fees," the draft law said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)