BRUSSELS Feb 28 EU country representatives and
the European Parliament have reached provisional agreement on
all elements for legislation to cap the amount of bonus bankers
may be paid, the European Commissioner in charge of regulation
said on Thursday.
"We have all the elements of the deal," Michel Barnier told
journalists after the talks.
Ireland, which holds the rotating European Union presidency
and negotiated the deal, confirmed agreement on capping banker
pay. It will now present this agreement to EU country
ambassadors, with backing of a majority of EU countries needed
for the deal to be finalised.