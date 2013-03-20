Fitch: Tighter Property Regulations to Weigh on Hong Kong Banks
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Hong Kong Banks 2016 Report Card https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898996 HONG KONG, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects tighter regulations on property-related lending to have a material but manageable capital impact on Hong Kong banks. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has further tightened regulations on mortgages and bank lending to property developers that in turn extend mortgages outside the supe