BRUSSELS, Sept 26 A decision to remove oversight
of bankers' pay from the European Commission's financial
services portfolio was made before Britain's Jonathan Hill was
nominated for the post, officials said on Friday.
An article in the Financial Times on Friday said that
European Commission President-elect Jean-Claude Juncker had
withdrawn Hill's powers to regulate financial services pay,
seeing it as a blow to Britain's efforts to overturn new EU
rules limiting banker bonuses.
Britain is fighting plans to introduce absolute limits on
bonuses, fearing their impact on the City of London, Europe's
main financial centre.
The article said it was also a political decision to avoid
problems with Hill's confirmation in the European Parliament,
which must vet each nominee. Some members of the parliament had
expressed disquiet at the granting of the financial services
brief to the British commissioner.
Juncker, who takes office in November, has sought to shake
up the structure of the EU executive that helps shape policy for
the bloc's 500 million citizens, to try to deal with issues such
as economic stagnation and Britain's future in the European
Union.
Officials close to Juncker said the decision to move
oversight of pay to the EU's justice portfolio was made before
Hill was offered the post of EU commissioner for financial
stability, financial services and capital markets union.
They said Juncker decided that oversight of financial sector
pay was better handled by the justice commission because that
directorate already handles other corporate issues such as
contract law.
Politicians have been trying to crack down on generous
bonuses in financial services following the financial crisis,
blaming such incentives for encouraging the excessive
risk-taking that nearly bankrupted the financial system.
The European Union has a new rule that limits bonuses to no
more than annual salary, or twice that with shareholder
approval. It will apply to awards handed out from early 2015.
A spokesperson for Juncker declined to comment directly on
the FT article but noted that the information about Hill's remit
has been available publicly since Sept. 10.
