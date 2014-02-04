* EU leaders to look at high energy costs in March summit
* Keeping industry in Europe does not depend on shale gas
* Carbon emissions set to rise to dangerous levels
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Feb 4 Shale gas offers a cheaper way
to replace coal and cut greenhouse gas emissions than renewable
power, BP's chief economist said on Tuesday, but dismissed
claims that failure to develop it would drive industry out of
Europe.
The comments from one of energy's most senior economists
feed into heated debate ahead of a summit meeting of EU leaders
in March about whether Europe faces a disadvantage to the United
States because of high energy costs.
BP's L> Energy Outlook to 2035 has predicted
unconventional gas, including shale, will account for 21 percent
of all gas produced by 2035, up from 8 percent in 2012.
Almost none of that will be in Europe as "above ground
factors", chiefly local politics, stand in the way, Christof
Ruehl said in an interview.
The shale gas revolution in the United States has led to
intensive lobbying in Brussels from industry and states, such as
Britain and Poland, which argue their competitiveness is damaged
because European gas prices are between three and four times
higher than in the United States.
"All these companies in Europe are saying they will pack up
and go and there is an industrial renaissance in the United
States. It's a bit of a red herring," Ruehl said, citing other
factors, such as wage costs.
"The major macro-economic implication is the balance of
trade," Ruehl said, referring to energy import costs. "That will
dwarf the industrial debate."
While the United States looks forward to energy
independence, the Commission, the EU executive, has also voiced
concerns about a fuel import bill it predicts will reach 600
billion euros ($811 billion) annually by 2050.
GLOBAL BENEFITS
Europe is unlikely to feel the immediate benefits of shale
gas, but for the planet as a whole, Ruehl sees it as a
cost-effective way to cut emissions.
Environmentalists opposed to shale gas, which involves using
chemicals to extract gas, say there are many risks, such as
emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.
But Ruehl said replacing coal with natural gas, which emits
only around half as much carbon when burnt could have a much
faster impact than renewable energy, such as solar and wind.
"A one percent global move from coal to gas is the savings
equivalent of increasing global renewables by 11 percent and
displacing coal," he said.
Global carbon emissions will continue to rise at a rate of
about one percent per year up to 2035, slightly less than energy
consumption growth of around 1.5 percent per year.
But there is still little hope of limiting CO2 levels in the
atmosphere to 450 parts per million, which scientists say is
needed to avoid the most damaging effects of climate change.
So far, Ruehl said EU climate and energy policy with its
array of targets had been "a classic instance of ill-coordinated
policy and the law of unintended consequences".
The Commission had learnt, he said, and broadly welcomed the
outline for 2030 policy of a single carbon-cutting target of 40
percent.
Renewables have benefited from subsidies, but Ruehl said it
was unclear when they would be economic and drew a comparison
with nuclear energy, which grew at a comparable rate to
renewables in the 1970s and 1980s, he said.
"In the early 1980s, it (nuclear) hit a glass ceiling
because of cost," he said. "For us, the key question is whether
renewables will suffer the same fate."
($1 = 0.7397 euros)
(Editing by William Hardy)