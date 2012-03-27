BRUSSELS, March 27 Portuguese nationalised
lender Banco Portugues de Negocios (BPN) gained EU regulatory
approval on Tuesday for its restructuring plan which includes a
ban on acquisitions and dividends until the end of 2016.
Portuguese authorities took control of BPN in 2008 after a
criminal investigation into fraud and money laundering. It is
due to be privatised.
The European Commission said BPN's revamp would ensure that
it would not have an unfair advantage over rivals as a result of
its state bailout.
The European Union executive said Portugal also promised to
set a limit on BPN's Core Tier 1 capital, modify the liquidity
lines requested by Banco BIC Portugal and to be granted by Caixa
Geral de Depositos.
BNP will also be prohibited from exercising call option
rights related to subordinated bond holders until the end of
2016.
