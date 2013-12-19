BRIEF-Chongqing Jianshe Motorcycle sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 82 pct to 127 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 82 percent to 127 percent, or to be 8 million yuan to 10 million yuan
BRUSSELS Dec 19 The European Union launched a case against Brazil at the World Trade Organization on Thursday to challenge Brasilia's taxes on imports ranging from cars to computers, but insisted the dispute should have no bearing on delicate free-trade talks.
More than 10 rounds of talks with the Brazilian government have failed to resolve the issue and the European Commission, which handles trade issues for the EU's 28 members, said its only avenue was now the WTO's legal process.
EU officials said other major trading partners including the United States could join the case, but said there was no link between this row and Europe's efforts to wrap up lengthy talks with the South American trade bloc Mercosur early next year. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Charlie Dunmore)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 82 percent to 127 percent, or to be 8 million yuan to 10 million yuan
* Says it plans to dissolve and liquidate unit A.I.Holdings(Hong Kong) Ltd, in which co owns 58.1 percent stake