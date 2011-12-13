STRASBOURG, France Dec 13 Britain's
demand for special treatment for financial services at last
week's EU summit would have harmed the bloc's single market,
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on
Tuesday.
"The United Kingdom, in exchange for giving its agreement,
asked for a specific protocol on financial services which, as
presented, was a risk to the integrity of the internal market.
This made compromise impossible," he said in a speech to the
European Parliament.
The intergovernmental deal that is set to be agreed by up to
26 EU countries will not be enough on its own, however, and
member states must also restore growth and boost employment, he
added.