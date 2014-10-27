BRUSSELS Oct 27 The European Union's budget
commissioner voiced surprise on Monday at British Prime Minister
David Cameron's angry reaction to a surprise bill from the EU
and said it would be extremely difficult to change EU law to
give Britain more time to pay.
"I was surprised by the reaction because ... up to this
moment there was no single signal from the UK administration
that they had problems with this figure," Commissioner Jacek
Dominik told reporters.
There was "no possibility" under current EU rules to give
Britain more time to pay the 2.1 billion euro($2.66 billion)
bill. A change to the law would need support from a qualified
majority from EU governments and this would be "extremely
difficult", he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7890 euro)
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)