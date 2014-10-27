* UK's Cameron has pledged to refuse to pay bill on Dec. 1
BRUSSELS, Oct 27 The European Union warned
Britain on Monday it would put the country's cherished EU budget
rebate at risk if it tried to change the rules in response to a
surprise 2.1 billion-euro ($2.66 billion) bill from Brussels.
British Prime Minister David Cameron responded angrily last
week to an EU calculation, based on British statistics showing
that the country was wealthier than previously thought, that
London owed more money to the EU budget.
Cameron, who is under political pressure from Eurosceptics
at home, said he would refuse to pay the bill by the Dec. 1
deadline set by Brussels.
EU Budget Commissioner Jacek Dominik voiced surprise at
Cameron's angry reaction.
Britain and other member governments were informed of the
new budget calculations on Oct. 17 and Britain had at least two
chances to lodge objections but failed to do so, he told a news
conference.
Dominik said there was "no possibility" under current EU
rules of giving Britain more time to pay the bill. And changing
those rules would need the backing of a qualified majority of EU
governments, which would be "extremely difficult" to achieve, he
said.
He warned it would be risky for Britain to seek to change
the current agreement over member states' contributions to the
EU budget. The same rules also cover the rebate on EU budget
contributions that Britain has secured, which is controversial
with some other member states.
"If you open this act for future negotiations, you open a
Pandora's box," Dominik said.
The British rebate is 5.9 billion euros for 2014. Britain is
in line to for an increase of more than 500 million euros in its
rebate next year, using the same data on the British economy
behind the request for an extra British payment, Dominik said.
"I think that would be extremely difficult to explain to
other member states why on Monday you like this data (but) on
Tuesday you don't like it," he said.
Britain's rebate was created to offset the relatively lower
share of cash the country got from EU agricultural and
infrastructure funds compared with other countries.
The standoff between London and Brussels over the budget
threatens to deepen growing Eurosceptic sentiment in Britain.
Cameron has promised a British referendum on EU membership by
2017 if he wins an election next year.
If Britain fails to pay the bill by Dec. 1, the Commission
will send London a letter demanding an explanation, Dominik
said. If no payment is made in the "following weeks and months,
there will be a moment when the Commission will start imposing
late payment fines on the amounts that are due and not paid to
the EU budget," he said.
EU finance ministers had been expected to hold an emergency
meeting on the issue next month. But Cameron's spokesman said on
Monday the subject would now be discussed at a long-planned EU
finance ministers' meeting on Nov. 7.
(1 US dollar = 0.7887 euro)
