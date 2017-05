BRUSSELS Prime Minister David Cameron said early on Friday he saw a "pathway" to an agreement on his proposals to reform the European Union to keep Britain in the bloc, saying the 28 leaders had made "good progress" at talks.

"The good news is that there's a pathway to agreement," Cameron told a news conference, adding that there was hard work ahead to agree change in all the four areas where he wanted reform.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Noah Barkin)