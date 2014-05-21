(Adds details, background, industry comment)
By Michael Szabo
May 21 A British plan to compensate certain
energy-intensive industries for higher energy costs resulting
from its carbon price floor is in line with EU state aid rules,
the European Commission said on Wednesday.
Britain's carbon price floor, which was raised in April to
9.55 pounds ($16.09) per tonne of carbon dioxide, is effectively
a tax on companies' consumption of power produced from fossil
fuels and is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
"The compensation partially offsets the higher electricity
costs, similar to what is done for the costs of the EU Emission
Trading Scheme (ETS)," the Commission said in a statement.
It added that the measure "would further EU energy
objectives without unduly distorting competition" in the market.
Under the EU-approved plan, Britain can reimburse industries
including steel, paper, plastics and chemicals up to 80 percent
of the costs related to the carbon floor price and the EU ETS.
But the Commission excluded compensation for sectors such as
cement, ceramics and glass, which it deemed to be less exposed
to higher energy prices. As a result, industry officials say
firms will miss out on tens of millions of pounds in relief
funds.
"This puts these companies at a major disadvantage compared
to other EU competitors that don't have this carbon tax," said
Laura Cohen, chief executive of the British Ceramic
Confederation (BCC).
Companies are required to apply for the funds, which had
been promised to most industry by the British government and set
aside by the British Treasury.
"(The cement and lime sectors) are vulnerable to imported
material. The consequences of higher carbon costs are
potentially catastrophic to domestic supply if these costs are
not reduced by compensation measures," Richard Leese of the
Mineral Products Association said.
He estimated that the carbon price floor would cost the two
sectors a combined 93.5 million pounds between 2014 and 2020.
The BCC's Cohen said members of her organisation that had
applied for the compensation are forecast to face nearly 20
million pounds in carbon costs by 2020 under the measure.
"The UK government needs to explore options to meet its
commitment to provide relief to these companies," Cohen added.
British finance minister George Osborne in March said the
carbon floor price will be frozen next year at 18.08 pounds per
tonne, rather than rising annually through the rest of the
decade.
The excluded sectors are calling on the British government
to resubmit an application to Brussels, but sources familiar
with the matter said the European Commission is unlikely to
change its mind.
"We are currently considering how best to represent the
interests of the (excluded) sectors," said a spokeswoman for
Britain's Department for Business, Innovation and Skills.
($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Michael Szabo in London; editing by Jane Baird)