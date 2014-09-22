* Opponents warn of legal action over hasty decision
* Commission sent long list of concerns to Britain last year
(Adds details on letter warning of legal action, reaction)
By Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Sept 22 European Union state aid
regulators will clear Britain's plan to build a 16 billion-pound
($26.15 billion) nuclear plant with French utility EDF,
a European Commission official said on Monday.
The project at Hinkley Point in southwest England is crucial
to Britain's plan to replace a fifth of its ageing nuclear power
and coal plants over the coming decade, while France sees it as
a major export contract that will boost its nuclear industry.
But Britain's plans for financing it are extremely divisive
within the European Union. A group of more than 20 academics,
politicians and renewable energy officials has written to the
Commission warning it is likely face legal action for rushing
through the decision.
Britain wants to offer EDF a guaranteed power price of 92.50
pounds ($151.27) per megawatt-hour for 35 years, more than twice
the current market rate.
The Commission, which has been investigating the proposed
scheme since last December because of concerns that the
guaranteed price may give EDF an unfair advantage, said it had
reached a deal with London.
"Our discussions with the UK authorities have led to an
agreement," Commission spokesman Antoine Colombani said in an
e-mail.
"On this basis, Vice President (Joaquin) Almunia will
propose to the college of commissioners to take a positive
decision in this case. In principle, a decision should be taken
within this mandate," he said, confirming a Reuters story
published on Sept. 17.
European Competition Commissioner Almunia is scheduled to
leave office by the end of October. Colombani did not provide
details of the conditions attached to the EU approval.
The Commission's decision had been in the balance because
Britain had not fully addressed the regulator's concerns, which
were laid out in a 68-page letter to the British government late
last year.
Critics, ranging from lawyers to environmental campaigners
to representatives of the renewable energy sector, say Britain's
plans would distort competition and flout EU law on when
government subsidies are allowed.
MORE HASTE, LESS SPEED
The letter by some of those critics, which was seen by
Reuters, went to the Competition Commissioner, as well as
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and his successor
Jean-Claude Juncker. It says, "ultimately, no time will be
gained by rushing through a determination and further increasing
the areas for legal challenge".
"Political pressure from the UK can in no way cancel out the
legal requirements on state aid," Paul Dorfman of the Energy
Institute, University College London (UCL), one of the
signatories of the letter sent on Monday, told Reuters.
The other 20 signatories include other academics, Green
politicians and heads of renewable energy firms and
associations.
Austrian energy company EVN did not sign the
letter, but a spokesman told Reuters subsidies led to market
distortions, adding: "This applies especially to subsidies for
nuclear plants."
An EDF-led consortium plans to build two Areva-designed
1,650-megawatt European Pressurised Water Reactors that will
produce about 7 percent of Britain's electricity needs and will
operate for 60 years.
EDF's Chinese partners, China General Nuclear Corporation
(CGN) and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), will take a
combined 30 to 40 percent stake in the consortium. Areva
will take 10 percent.
(1 US dollar = 0.6115 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Geert de Clercq in Paris and Angelika
Gruber in Vienna,; editing by Jason Neely and Larry King)