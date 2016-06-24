An employee of a foreign exchange trading company works between a British flag and an EU flag in Tokyo, Japan, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

BERLIN The German economy can cope with the impact of Britain's decision to leave the European Union and Berlin currently sees no need to change its growth forecast for this year, an Economy Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

"The German economy has shown its resilience against external shocks in past years," spokeswoman Katharina Dubel told a government news conference, adding that German growth was supported mainly by strong domestic demand.

She pointed out that Britain would remain part of the EU's common market and had to comply with EU rules until Brussels and London agree on a new legal framework.

"That's why we expect the impact of an exit to be bearable for the time being," the spokeswoman added.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)