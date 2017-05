An employee holds British pounds and Euro banknotes in a bank at the main train station in Munich, Germany, June 24, 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

BERLIN The foreign ministers of Germany and France plan to present a paper to their colleagues from the European Union's six founding members on Saturday in which they will suggest a flexible EU, a diplomat with knowledge of the paper said.

The plan would envisage "allowing space" for those countries in the EU that are not ready for further integration.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Paul Carrel)