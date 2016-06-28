BRIEF-S&P affirms Switzerland at 'AAA/A-1+' with stable outlook
* Stable outlook reflects expectation Swiss economy to continue to adjust to strong Swiss franc, policymaking to remain effective over next 2 years
BERLIN, June 28 A prolonged stalemate over how to deal with Britain's historic vote to leave the European Union would be costly, a German foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.
He warned of the risks of an impasse "because uncertainty has a price in political, economic and financial terms," said the spokesman, adding that some people think those in Britain who campaigned for a Brexit do not now seem to have a clear plan. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.72 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)