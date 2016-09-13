By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 13 Britain's exit from the European
Union creates an opportunity to rethink the bloc's burdensome
solvency rules for insurers to better serve consumers, British
lawmakers said on Tuesday.
Prudential, Aviva and the Lloyd's of London
insurance market comply with EU rules known as Solvency II that
came into force in January.
Overseeing their implementation was the single biggest task
last year for the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation
Authority arm, and cost millions of pounds for insurers in
systems changes.
"Brexit provides an opportunity for the UK to assume greater
control of insurance regulation," parliament's Treasury Select
Committee said in a statement. It will open an inquiry into the
EU's Solvency II insurance rules.
The findings are likely to shape the new regulatory
framework that will be needed once Britain leaves the bloc.
"Among its manifest shortcomings was the failure to secure
value for money over its implementation. The Treasury Committee
will now take a look at the Brexit inheritance on insurance to
see what improvements can be made in the interests of the
consumer," the committee said.
Britain is the world's third-largest insurance and long-term
savings industry in the world, and the largest in the EU,
contributing 29 billion pounds to UK economic output in 2012.
Complying with Solvency II has meant that insurers in
Britain can write policies and offer other services to customers
across the EU.
But once Britain leaves the bloc, it is unclear for the time
being if these "passporting" rights will continue in any form.
"Is Solvency II a price worth paying for the passporting of
insurance services across the European Economic Area?" the
committee asked.
The ABI, which represents the insurance sector in Britain,
said it would respond to the parliamentary committee's
"pertinent set of questions".
Lloyd's of London and some of underwriters that operate on
its market, such as Hiscox, have said they would consider
shifting some operations to the EU if there were no passporting
rights in order to continue serving continental customers.
The committee will also look at whether Solvency II rules
make it harder for UK insurers to compete with their U.S.
counterparts.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)