* Greenpeace says shifts liability from industry to taxpayer
* German utilities face big nuclear bills
By Barbara Lewis and Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Oct 9 Britain won EU regulatory
approval on Friday for a pricing model to set the cost of
disposing of nuclear waste that environmentalists say is too
generous to nuclear power plant operators and punishing for
taxpayers.
Nuclear energy is a sensitive political issue in Europe that
pits the European Union's biggest economy Germany - and its
plans to phase out atomic energy and pin costs on its utilities
- against supporters of the energy source, such as Britain and
France.
Britain wants to build a facility to store nuclear waste,
with the operating date planned around 2040 and disposal
expected to start around 2075 and last until 2140.
It sought approval from the European Commission for a
pricing formula that limits the price that plant operators will
pay for disposing of nuclear waste.
The Commission, responsible for setting a level playing
field in the 28-country bloc, gave the green light, saying that
the plan was in line with EU state aid rules.
"The Commission's assessment showed that the UK pricing
methodology makes sure that operators of new power plants will
bear the disposal costs for their spent fuel and intermediate
level waste," the EU executive said in a statement.
Greenpeace however said the regulator should have sought
more feedback before issuing its decision and the taxpayer was
likely to face a huge long-term bill.
"It's a transfer of risk to the taxpayer," Doug Parr,
Greenpeace policy director, said.
"It's odd that the Commission did not see the need to have a
full enquiry when other countries are facing different
circumstances."
While some member states support nuclear power, others
question whether Britain's plans to fund new nuclear reactors at
Hinkley Point in conjunction with EDF are illegal state
aid, even though the Commission approved them.
Germany's E.ON is smarting from having to take on
liability for billions of euros of decommissioning costs and a
court ruling that a German tax, contested by the big utilities,
on the use of nuclear energy, does not break EU laws.
(Editing by David Clarke and Adrian Croft)