BRUSSELS Dec 12 EU Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Monday he regretted a
British decision not to join the new EU fiscal agreement at a
summit last week and said Britain should be at the centre of
Europe, not on the sidelines.
"I regret very much that the United Kingdom was not willing
to join the new fiscal compact; I regret it as much for the sake
of Europe and its crisis response, as for the sake of British
citizens and their perspectives," Rehn told a news briefing.
"We want a strong and constructive Britain in Europe and we
want Britain to be at the centre of Europe and not on the
sidelines.
"If this move was intended to prevent bankers and financial
corporations of the City from being regulated, that's not going
to happen. We must all draw the lessons from the ongoing crisis
and help to solve it and this goes for the financial sector as
well."