BRUSSELS Dec 12 EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Monday he regretted a British decision not to join the new EU fiscal agreement at a summit last week and said Britain should be at the centre of Europe, not on the sidelines.

"I regret very much that the United Kingdom was not willing to join the new fiscal compact; I regret it as much for the sake of Europe and its crisis response, as for the sake of British citizens and their perspectives," Rehn told a news briefing.

"We want a strong and constructive Britain in Europe and we want Britain to be at the centre of Europe and not on the sidelines.

"If this move was intended to prevent bankers and financial corporations of the City from being regulated, that's not going to happen. We must all draw the lessons from the ongoing crisis and help to solve it and this goes for the financial sector as well."